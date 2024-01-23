Here Are the 2024 Oscar Nominations

The Oscar nominations are out, and to nobody's surprise, Oppenheimer leads the way with 13 nominations. However, the film will be competing against, of course, Barbie, for best picture. We won't know the winners until the March 10 awards show—hosted by Jimmy Kimmel—but here are the contenders in the top categories, per the AP and Variety:

Best film: American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest.

Best director: Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall; Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things; Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer; Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon; Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest.

Best actress: Annette Bening, Nyad; Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon; Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall; Carey Mulligan, Maestro; Emma Stone, Poor Things.

Best actor: Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Colman Domingo, Rustin; Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers; Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer; Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction.