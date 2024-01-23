Here Are the 2024 Oscar Nominations

'Oppenheimer' leads the way with 13
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 23, 2024 8:18 AM CST
Oppenheimer Rakes in 13 Oscar Nominations
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer."   (Universal Pictures via AP)

The Oscar nominations are out, and to nobody's surprise, Oppenheimer leads the way with 13 nominations. However, the film will be competing against, of course, Barbie, for best picture. We won't know the winners until the March 10 awards show—hosted by Jimmy Kimmel—but here are the contenders in the top categories, per the AP and Variety:

  • Best film: American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest.
  • Best director: Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall; Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things; Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer; Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon; Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest.
  • Best actress: Annette Bening, Nyad; Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon; Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall; Carey Mulligan, Maestro; Emma Stone, Poor Things.
  • Best actor: Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Colman Domingo, Rustin; Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers; Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer; Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction.

  • Best supporting actress: Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer; Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple; America Ferrera, Barbie; Jodie Foster, Nyad; Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers.
  • Best supporting actor: Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction; Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon; Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer; Ryan Gosling, Barbie; Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things.
  • Best original screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Maestro, May December, Past Lives.
  • International film: Society of the Snow (Spain); The Zone of Interest, (United Kingdom); The Teachers' Lounge (Germany); Io Capitano (Italy) ; Perfect Day (Japan).
  • Animated film: The Boy and the Heron; Rlemental; Nimona; Robot Dreams; Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
  • Documentary: Four Daughters; 20 Days in Mariupol; Bobi Wine: The People's President; The Eternal Memory; To Kill a Tiger.
(Read more Oscar nominations stories.)

