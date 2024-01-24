Trump 'Doesn't Care' If Haley Drops Out

Nikky Haley swept the midnight vote in Dixville Notch as voting got underway in New Hampshire, but Donald Trump is predicting a "big loss" for his rival in the rest of the state. At a rally Tuesday, Trump said Haley wasn't a threat to his campaign, the Guardian reports. "Let her do whatever she wants," he said when asked about Haley's vow to stay in the race no matter what. happens in New Hampshire. "I think she's worked very hard but I couldn't care less, if she drops out that's fine." Trump was speaking at an unannounced campaign stop at Londonderry High School in Londonderry, where Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also addressed Trump supporters, NBC Boston reports.

Haley is hoping for an upset victory against the frontrunner in the first-in-the-nation primary, and CNN reports that her team "projected optimism" on Tuesday, with one aide saying, "We feel really good about the energy we have seen, we think it is closer than some polls are showing." Polls show that the former ambassador to the UN is popular among independent voters, so she might get a boost from high turnout. According to CNN's early exit poll, turnout was divided around evenly between registered Republicans and undeclared voters. Polls start closing at 7pm Eastern, and polling locations across the state say they have seen very high turnout, reports the New York Times. (Read more New Hampshire primary stories.)