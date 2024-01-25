Amish Family Go to Walmart, Have Horse and Buggy Stolen

Police in Michigan eventually recovered both and made an arrest
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 25, 2024 3:45 PM CST
Police in Michigan Solve Unusual Vehicle Theft
Stock image   (Getty / David Arment)

It is not your typical police-blotter vehicle theft: An Amish family in Sturgis, Michigan, went shopping at Walmart and emerged to discover that somebody had stolen their horse and buggy while they were shopping, reports Fox 2 Detroit. Luckily, a truck driver parked in the store's parking lot witnessed the theft and gave police a description of a female suspect, according to a news release.

Later that evening, police recovered the horse (unharmed) and buggy, and arrested a 31-year-old woman at a nearby motel. "I don't know why she did it," Sgt. Aaron Moore of the Sturgis police tells the Guardian. "I've never had (an) Amish horse and buggy stolen in my 20 years" as an officer, he added. The unidentified woman faces charges of larceny and larceny of livestock. (Read more weird crimes stories.)

