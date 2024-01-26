Dolly Parton, Sting Help Reimagine Glen Campbell's Farewell Album

Glen Campbell's final studio album, released in 2011 as a farewell after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, featured the work of younger artists such as Jakob Dylan and Paul Westerberg. Ghost on the Canvas was an artistic success, placing 88th on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 greatest country albums of all time. Now more artists are bringing their contributions to the project. A duet version of the album has been produced that pairs Campbell's original vocals with new ones by stars including Dolly Parton, Carole King, and Eric Clapton, Rolling Stone reports.

Sting was among the additions who sang to the same backing track as on the original album. "Glen had a particular and unique phrasing, as well as a country twang," he said. "Matching and blending with his style of singing took some work." Others appearing on Glen Campbell Duets—Ghost on the Canvas Sessions include Linda Perry, Brian Wilson, Hope Sandoval, Brian Setzer, and Daryl Hall and Dave Stewart. The project was put together by Dave Kaplan, whose label released the original album.

The new album missed the 10-year anniversary mark, the original goal. Kaplan was uncertain how the new album would be received, seven years after Campbell's death, from the beginning. He said his first call was to Elton John, whose enthusiasm helped allay that fear. "I'm sure somebody will think it's morbid or weird," Kaplan said, per Rolling Stone, adding: "Nobody did it for money. Everyone was there out of love for Glen." The album comes out in April, though two tracks were released Thursday. The Clapton duet can be heard here and the Eric Church one here. (Read more Glen Campbell stories.)