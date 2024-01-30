Snoop Dogg Now Has 'Nothing but Love' for Trump

Snoop Dogg once bemoaned the fact that the US had a "clown" for a president when Donald Trump was in office, and said he'd cast his first vote in 2020 to ensure Trump didn't win a second term. What a difference a few years makes: In an interview with the Sunday Times (paywall), the rapper now says he has "nothing but love and respect" for the former POTUS, the Hill reports. Asked for his thoughts on Trump, Snoop replied, "Donald Trump? He ain't done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris," who co-founded Death Row Records (the label that signed Snoop when he debuted) along with Suge Knight and Dr. Dre. (Snoop also praised the commuting of Harris' sentence at the time, saying Trump and his team did "great work," CBS LA reported at the time.)