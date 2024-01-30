Snoop Dogg Now Has 'Nothing but Love' for Trump

Snoop Dogg once bemoaned the fact that the US had a "clown" for a president when Donald Trump was in office, and said he'd cast his first vote in 2020 to ensure Trump didn't win a second term. What a difference a few years makes: In an interview with the Sunday Times (paywall), the rapper now says he has "nothing but love and respect" for the former POTUS, the Hill reports. Asked for his thoughts on Trump, Snoop replied, "Donald Trump? He ain't done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris," who co-founded Death Row Records (the label that signed Snoop when he debuted) along with Suge Knight and Dr. Dre. (Snoop also praised the commuting of Harris' sentence at the time, saying Trump and his team did "great work," CBS LA reported at the time.)
Harris was among 70 people pardoned by Trump in 2021, shortly before he left office. He'd served 30 years of a 25-years-to-life sentence for drug trafficking and attempted murder at that point, USA Today reports. "I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump," Snoop continued in his interview with the British outlet. Asked if he would publicly back a presidential contender in the 2024 election, the rapper said, "I may have to. Because there are mixed views on that, so I want to see what the people say." At the Root, Candace McDuffie notes the sharp reversal, and wonders if Snoop is planning to formally endorse Trump. (Read more Snoop Dogg stories.)