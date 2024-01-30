Authorities Reveal Wild Plot to Have Hells Angels Kill Iranian Defector

Authorities from the US and UK say they foiled a plot involving two members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club who were hired to kill an Iranian defector and his female companion. Naji Sharifi Zindashti, 49, is accused of running an "assassination ring" that targets Iranian dissidents across the globe on behalf of Iran's government, and in this case is accused of hiring Damion Ryan of Canada to murder a defector living in Maryland, the Guardian and the BBC report. Ryan, 43, then allegedly recruited the help of his associate Adam Pearson, 29, and Zindashti allegedly agreed to pay them men a total of $350,000 plus another $20,000 for travel expenses. The plot was never carried out, however, and Pearson and Ryan are currently imprisoned on unrelated charges. Zindashti is believed to be in Iran.