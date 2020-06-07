Snoop Dogg Has Plans for His First Vote

(Newser) – "I ain't never voted a day in my life," Snoop Dogg said in a radio interview last week," but this year I think I'm going to get out and vote." The reason he's never voted is that he's been convicted of felony charges. "For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record." He said his record has been expunged, USA Today reports, "So now I can vote." And the reason he's determined to cast a ballot this time, he said, is that "I can't stand to see this punk in office one more year."

Because he's going to encourage others to get out and vote against President Trump, Snoop Dogg said, he needs to make the effort, too, per People. "We got to make a difference, I can't talk about it and not be about it," he said. The rapper has criticized Trump and labeled him a punk before, per Rolling Stone, including during the government shudown last year. Calling federal employees who were losing wages "honest, blue-collar, hard-working people," he said they'd be pretty dumb to vote for him when he comes up for reelection. (President Trump didn't like one Snoop Dogg video.)

