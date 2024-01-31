FBI Director Issues 'Dramatic Public Warning' on China

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday issued what CNN calls a "dramatic public warning" about the cyberthreat posed by China, specifically to US infrastructure. Appearing before the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, he said Chinese hackers are going after the things that keep us "safe and prosperous," including America's water treatment plants, electrical grid, oil and natural gas pipelines, and transportation systems.

Wray's key quote: "China's hackers are positioning on American infrastructure in preparation to wreak havoc and cause real-world harm to American citizens and communities, if or when China decides the time has come to strike. We cannot afford to sleep on this danger."