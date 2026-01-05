Mark Kelly Responds After Hegseth's Censure

Sen. Mark Kelly is firing back aggressively at both defense chief Pete Hegseth and President Trump over the Pentagon's action against him. Soon after Hegseth censured Kelly and threatened to reduce his military retirement rank and pay because of a video message to troops, the Arizona Democrat declared that he would "fight this with everything I've got," reports the Hill. The controversy stems from a video Kelly made with other Democrats informing troops they have a right to disobey illegal orders. Hegseth and Trump describe the video as seditious.