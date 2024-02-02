Three friends and fellow fans of the Kansas City Chiefs who were found dead outside a residence in the Missouri city were said by the homeowner to have frozen to death. Now, early toxicology results suggest there may be more to the story. Sources tell TMZ that preliminary reports have come back showing the dead men showed traces of cocaine and fentanyl, though a full toxicology report still due may have more information. A NewsNation correspondent says one of the dead men's family members told him that in addition to the coke and fentanyl, THC also turned up in tests.

"The family source says level 10 fentanyl is enough to kill," Alex Caprariello wrote Thursday on X. "The #KansasCity3 were at level 30." Family members tell WDAF that police now have those early toxicology results, though authorities are keeping mum on the findings so far, noting only that an investigation continues. Police and an attorney for the family of one of the deceased men say there's no evidence of foul play.

The three men, identified as David Harrington, 37; Clayton McGeeney, 36; and Ricky Johnson, 38, had been at the home of good friend Jordan Willis, whose attorney told Inside Edition Digital earlier this week that his client was "unaware of how his friends died" and "anxiously awaiting the results of the autopsy and toxicology report." A source tells Fox News Digital that Willis has checked himself into a rehab facility "after the shocking loss of three of his close friends under extremely tragic circumstances," and after coming to the conclusion "that he had a problem with addiction."

A fifth man had watched the Chiefs-Chargers game on Jan. 7 with Willis and the others at Willis' home, but that individual left before 11pm that evening, his attorney tells FOX4. "He doesn't know what happened," lawyer Andrew Talge said. "We don't know anything until the toxicology reports come back, if they show anything." Meanwhile, a neighbor tells Fox News that they spotted two of the now-dead men show up at Willis' place with two 30-packs of beer for the game. The bodies of the men were discovered frozen outside the home on Jan. 9. Kansas City has been fighting the scourge of fentanyl, including via its Operation Engage program and by recently hiring a set of "overdose investigators." (More Kansas City stories.)