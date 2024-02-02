Judge Postpones Trump DC Trial

Donald Trump's federal trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the 2020 election will not start on March 4 after all. US District Judge Tanya Chutkan revoked her order on Friday that had set that date, saying she'll reschedule once a decision by the DC Circuit Court of Appeals on Trump's immunity claim is in, USA Today reports. It's also possible the US Supreme Court will take up the case, further delaying, at least, the trial process. Chutkan's decision gives a victory to Trump, who has taken steps to delay the trial until after this year's presidential election.