Judge Postpones Trump DC Trial

Donald Trump's federal trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the 2020 election will not start on March 4 after all. US District Judge Tanya Chutkan revoked her order on Friday that had set that date, saying she'll reschedule once a decision by the DC Circuit Court of Appeals on Trump's immunity claim is in, USA Today reports. It's also possible the US Supreme Court will take up the case, further delaying, at least, the trial process. Chutkan's decision gives a victory to Trump, who has taken steps to delay the trial until after this year's presidential election.
The delay in special counsel Jack Smith's case could affect other trials facing Trump. It's not clear whether the election interference trial will be postponed until after the election, but two of Trump's advisers told CNN on Friday that his lawyers will keep seeking delays. Prospective jurors were due in court next week to fill out a questionnaire, which Chutkan called off. The immunity decision could be released any time, per USA Today, though the appeals court is under no deadline. (More election interference indictment stories.)