There's still no official word on whether Taylor Swift will be swooping into Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11 to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl—but Japanese officials are stepping in to assuage fears that the "Karma" singer won't be able to make the big game, from a logistical standpoint. People reports that the Japanese Embassy in Washington, DC, issued a statement on Friday addressing the fact that Swift has an evening concert in Tokyo on Feb. 10, which it doesn't see as a roadblock to her making it to Sin City in time for kickoff.

"Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently ... say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins," the embassy noted Friday on social media. "We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs," the statement went on to say, referencing one of Swift's albums.

CNN notes that Swift's Feb. 10 concert is set to begin at 6pm local time and run about three hours; the time difference between Tokyo and Vegas would effectively work in her favor, buying her the hours she needs to make the trip. The embassy isn't the first to weigh in on the ins and outs of Swift's possible Japan-to-Vegas trek. The Athletic, in particular, does a deep dive into the singer's potential journey. There are other similar analyses—including an old clip from The West Wing that shows it's entirely possible for her to get to Vegas in time. (More Taylor Swift stories.)