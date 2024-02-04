SNL Brings On Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley made a cameo in the cold open of Saturday Night Live, where she got in some shots at Donald Trump but also was reminded of one of her own campaign caffes. (Watch it here.) The premise was a fake CNN town hall featuring Trump, as played by James Austin Johnson. Haley was introduced as a "concerned South Carolina voter" who questioned Trump.

"My question is, why won't you debate Nikki Haley?" she asked, to which Johnson responded, "Oh my God, it's her!" per the New York Times. "The woman who was in charge of security on Jan. 6. It's Nancy Pelosi." (It's a reference to a Trump gaffe.)