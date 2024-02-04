SNL Brings On Nikki Haley

She questions Donald Trump, as played by James Austin Johnson
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 4, 2024 7:38 AM CST

Nikki Haley made a cameo in the cold open of Saturday Night Live, where she got in some shots at Donald Trump but also was reminded of one of her own campaign caffes. (Watch it here.) The premise was a fake CNN town hall featuring Trump, as played by James Austin Johnson. Haley was introduced as a "concerned South Carolina voter" who questioned Trump.

  • "My question is, why won't you debate Nikki Haley?" she asked, to which Johnson responded, "Oh my God, it's her!" per the New York Times. "The woman who was in charge of security on Jan. 6. It's Nancy Pelosi." (It's a reference to a Trump gaffe.)

  • "Are you doing OK, Donald?" said Haley." You might need a mental competency test." Johnson responded that he had aced his test and was declared "100% mental."
  • They exchanged other digs, but the last question was directed to Haley, as delivered by show host Ayo Edebiri. "I was just curious, what would you say was the main cause of the Civil War? And do you think it starts with an 's' and ends with a 'lavery?'" (A reference to Haley's flub of the answer at a real town hall.) "Yes," answered Haley. "I probably should have said that the first time."
  • The show has a tradition of bringing on political candidates during presidential campaigns, with Politico noting that Trump actually hosted in 2015. In terms of the 2024 campaign, the show pledges it will comply with equal-time obligations, per the Hollywood Reporter.
