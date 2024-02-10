These Experts Warn of a 'House of Cards' on the Slopes

Avalanche safety specialists say their job has become more difficult in recent years as climate change brings extreme weather, and surging numbers of skiers, snowboarders, and snowmobilers visit backcountry areas since the COVID-19 pandemic. More people means more chances to trigger fatal avalanches, despite technological advances in safety equipment, explains the AP in a look at the issue.

This year, experts say the potential for hazardous avalanches has set in for the winter for many mountain ranges. Scant snowfall across much of the US West early in the season created an unstable layer at the bottom of the snowpack. That dangerous condition is likely to persist for months, says Doug Chabot, director of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.