Rock Hall Announces 15 Nominees

Whether they want the honor or not, 15 nominees have been chosen to be on the ballot for this year's vote on induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Ten of them are nominated for the first time, Variety reports. They are: Mariah Carey, Cher, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, the late Sinead O'Connor , Ozzy Osbourne, and Sade. The repeat nominees listed in the announcement Saturday are Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. and Rakim, Jane's Addiction, and A Tribe Called Quest. Artists become eligible to be nominated 25 years after their first commercial recording's release.

Saying the hall has slighted her, Cher said in December that she wants no part of induction. Dolly Parton once had said she wanted to be left out, suggesting she wasn't enough of a rocker; she nevertheless closed the induction show in November 2022 with a performance arguing that. Cher, on the other hand, said she isn't going to change her mind. John Sykes, chairman of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said the slate "reflects the diverse artists and music" that the hall celebrates, per People.

An international group of more than 1,000 artists will vote on the nominees, charged with considering such factors as the artists' impact, influence on other musicians, longevity, style, and skill. The winners will be announced in late April and the induction ceremony held in Cleveland sometime in the fall. This is the first batch of nominees without the involvement of co-founder Jann Wenner, per the New York Times, who was driven from the board in September over his comments about Black and female artists. (More Rock and Roll Hall of Fame stories.)