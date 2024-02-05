Taylor Swift Makes History With Grammy Win

Taylor Swift won album of the year at the Grammy Awards for Midnights, breaking the record for most wins in the category with four, the AP reports. She began her speech by thanking her producer and friend Jack Antonoff and added, "I would love to tell you this is the happiest moment of my life," but, she explained to the crowd, she feels this happy when she creates music and plays shows. Earlier Sunday night, Swift used her 13th Grammy win to announced her new album, Tortured Poets Department, will arrive April 19. Antonoff took home producer of the year, non-classical for a third year in a row, tying Babyface as the only other producer to do so consecutively. "You need the door kicked open for you," he said in his acceptance speech. "Taylor Swift kicked that (expletive) door open for me," referencing their work together.