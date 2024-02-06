If you've ever wondered how much of a pretty penny gets forked over for the ads you see during the Super Bowl, allow us to lift that veil off: It's a lot. About $7 million for a 30-second TV commercial, according to a December report by Ad Age, which defines an eligible ad for its purposes to be any national spot "between the coin toss and end of play." Quartz notes that while that price tag isn't significantly steeper than that from last year's Super Bowl, it's about 75% more than what 30 seconds cost 10 years ago (around $4 million), and more than 200% greater than two decades ago ($2.3 million). More on the upcoming ad blitz for Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers: