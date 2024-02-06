Bad news for Donald Trump in the courts on Tuesday: A federal court rejected his claim that he's immune from prosecution on charges he tried to overturn the 2020 election, reports the AP. A key quote from the three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit:

"For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant," the judges wrote, per the Washington Post. "But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution."

Trump is expected to appeal quickly to the the Supreme Court, reports the Hill.