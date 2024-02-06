Bruce Willis' Wife Writing Book on Caregiving

The wife of Bruce Willis is working on a guide to caregiving that draws upon her experiences tending to the beloved actor, who has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Emma Heming Willis' book, currently untitled, is scheduled for 2025, the AP reports. "Dementia not only affects your loved one but can shake a whole family's foundation, and self, if you allow it," Heming Willis said in a statement Monday. "Identifying the right resources to educate and enlighten myself has been powerful and has allowed me the space to continue to move forward in the most positive way so that I can be the best mother, wife, daughter, friend, and care partner. I want to be able to share that with the next person who finds themselves here."