Results of Biggest Survey of Trans Americans Released

It's the largest survey of transgender people in the US by a longshot: some 92,329 people ages 16 and up weighed in on their experience, and the prevailing sentiment was that life was better after transitioning. The previous largest survey, done in 2015, involved roughly 28,000 people. Specifics:

With a big asterisk. The survey found that discrimination and poor treatment are pervasive. Some relevant stats: 11% of those who have been employed have lost a job (due to being fired, resigning, etc.) because of their gender identity; 48% of those who had a healthcare experience in the 12 months prior had a negative one, with some denied care outright, others misgendered, or others saying they were physically or verbally abused; and 34% were experiencing poverty, versus 12% for the general population.

One other asterisk. The Guardian notes that while the survey is large, it isn't random. An outreach team did endeavor to recruit a representative sample, but as the survey report states, "the findings may not be representative of all transgender people."