Team Trump Is Worried About Mark Meadows

Did Mark Meadows turn rat on Donald Trump? The former president himself has said he isn't sure whether his former chief of staff might have done so, and the Trump camp in general is "sharply divided" on the question, writes Robert Draper in a (very) lengthy profile of the 64-year-old Meadows in the New York Times Magazine. But Draper drops some news in his profile that might worry team Trump: "Meadows did not simply honor a subpoena request with a single obligatory interview with federal prosecutors; rather, he spoke expansively to them and then, the next day, testified before the grand jury for approximately six hours," writes Draper. The danger for Trump is that if his former right-hand man testified that Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but tried to overturn the results anyway, that alone might be enough to "send him to prison," writes Draper.