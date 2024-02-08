Team Trump Is Worried About Mark Meadows

Did Mark Meadows turn rat on Donald Trump? The former president himself has said he isn't sure whether his former chief of staff might have done so, and the Trump camp in general is "sharply divided" on the question, writes Robert Draper in a (very) lengthy profile of the 64-year-old Meadows in the New York Times Magazine. But Draper drops some news in his profile that might worry team Trump: "Meadows did not simply honor a subpoena request with a single obligatory interview with federal prosecutors; rather, he spoke expansively to them and then, the next day, testified before the grand jury for approximately six hours," writes Draper. The danger for Trump is that if his former right-hand man testified that Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but tried to overturn the results anyway, that alone might be enough to "send him to prison," writes Draper.
But would Meadows go that far? Consider that the headline of the magazine profile describes Meadows as the "Least Trusted Man in Washington." The possibility that he fully cooperated with prosecutors "suggested a seemingly inescapable choice for Meadows: prison time or career suicide," writes Draper. He details how Meadows has cultivated wealth and power in a career that includes a meteoric rise in DC politics, and points out that Meadows once compared himself to the protagonist in the film A Beautiful Mind to newly elected members of Congress in 2012: "My gift is reading people and seeing things other people don't," he told them. In Draper's view, he has used that gift "relentlessly—and ruthlessly" for the goal of "self-advancement." Read the full story. (Or check out other longform recaps.)