Trump Appeared to Have a Great Day at Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard arguments on a Donald Trump case with historic implications: Whether he should be disqualified from running for reelection because of his actions related to the 2021 attack on the Capitol. And the gist of coverage is that it seems highly unlikely the court will keep Trump off the 2024 ballot:

This sentiment is typical: The court "appeared reluctant to take the extraordinary step of disqualifying former President Trump from appearing on the ballot during a historic oral argument in which the justices grilled lawyers about whether states have the authority to ban a candidate from running for office," per the Hill. (The reference is to Colorado: The justices heard Trump's appeal of a bombshell ruling there that blocked him from the state's ballot as an insurrectionist.)

Ditto: Some version of the above sentiment is all over. "In more than two hours of arguments, both conservative and liberal justices raised questions of whether Trump can be disqualified from being president again because of his efforts to undo his loss in the 2020 election," per the AP. The justices spent almost no time debating whether Trump actually engaged in insurrection and focused mostly on the authority of states.