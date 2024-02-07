Of all the Donald Trump-related court moments of recent months, Thursday's will be among the most consequential, and certainly the most historic. As the New Republic puts it: The Supreme Court is "stepping out into freshly fallen snow." It will be the first time a case about the Constitution's disqualification clause will be heard by the court, as it decides whether the 14th Amendment prohibits Trump from holding office. In December, Colorado's highest court decided it did; the justices accepted Trump's request to hear the case. Some of the best reporting about what Thursday holds, and what the outcome could mean:

The New Republic lays out the three biggest questions of all the questions the court will weigh in Trump v. Anderson: "whether the president is an 'officer of the United States,' whether Trump 'engaged in insurrection,' and whether the disqualification clause is self-enforcing—that is, whether further action by Congress is needed before it can take effect." Its piece neatly examines the legal arguments on both sides.