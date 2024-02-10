What's the 'Mood of the Nation'? Kinda Meh

Last year, an even half of all Americans considered themselves "very satisfied" with their lives. This year, that figure has dropped, with just 47% falling into that category, per the latest Gallup survey —close to a record low, reports the Hill . It's only the third time since 2002 that that number has fallen below 50%, and it's only 1% above the lowest percentage recorded: 46% in 2011, when we were all still getting our legs after the aughts recession.

About 31% of Americans consider themselves "somewhat satisfied" with how things are going, per the "Mood of the Nation" poll, with 11% "somewhat dissatisfied" and 9% "very dissatisfied." That means that 78% of us in total express a level of satisfaction with our lives—quite a bit lower than the peak of 90%, found in January 2020, which is right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in full force.

The Gallup poll, which surveyed just over 1,000 US adults in January, found married respondents, those who made more than $100,000, the 55-and-older set, college graduates, those who attended religious services, and Democrats tended to more often check off "very satisfied." The survey also noted that Americans' views on the US economy were "overall negative ... amid poor consumer confidence," per UPI. (More Americans stories.)