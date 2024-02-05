The Rain in California Is Mind-Boggling

To say that it's pouring rain in California is a vast understatement. The state is dealing with a weather phenomenon known as an atmospheric river for the second straight day—on the heels of an earlier one last week. Which might explain why the National Weather Service in Los Angeles is using red exclamation points to warn people in the Hollywood Hills of an "extremely dangerous situation unfolding." Flooding, power outages, landslides, and rockslides are being reported. Snippets from coverage:

The NWS predicted "14 inches of rain could fall on Monday in parts of Southern California, potentially matching Los Angeles' average annual rainfall total—14 inches—in a single day," per the New York Times.