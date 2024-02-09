US Tourists: We Were Drugged, Raped in Bahamas

Two women from Kentucky say they were drugged and raped after leaving a Carnival cruise ship to visit a Bahamas resort on Sunday. The two women, both 31, were lounging at the resort in Freeport, Grand Bahama, when they were approached by an employee who offered them a two-for-one drink deal, per USA Today. "They were given drinks—a coconut and pineapple drink—spiked with a series of drug and narcotics," the women's Miami-based attorney, Nicholas Gerson, tells the outlet. Dongayla Dobson tells NewsNation the friends were searching for seashells with "a male resort employee" when she blacked out. She says she "came to in the process of my rape" by "a uniformed male resort staffer."