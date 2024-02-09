US Tourists: We Were Drugged, Raped in Bahamas

Two women from Kentucky say they were drugged and raped after leaving a Carnival cruise ship to visit a Bahamas resort on Sunday. The two women, both 31, were lounging at the resort in Freeport, Grand Bahama, when they were approached by an employee who offered them a two-for-one drink deal, per USA Today. "They were given drinks—a coconut and pineapple drink—spiked with a series of drug and narcotics," the women's Miami-based attorney, Nicholas Gerson, tells the outlet. Dongayla Dobson tells NewsNation the friends were searching for seashells with "a male resort employee" when she blacked out. She says she "came to in the process of my rape" by "a uniformed male resort staffer."
Dobson and Amber Shearer were treated back on the cruise ship. Toxicology tests revealed they had benzodiazepines, cocaine, and other drugs in their systems, Gerson tells USA Today. Police and other resort staff reportedly identified their attackers through video surveillance. A 54-year-old man of Eight Mile Rock and a 40-year-old man of South Bahamia are facing sexual assault charges. Dobson and Shearer, now receiving $4,000 HIV prevention medication, say they were unaware of the recent level 2 travel advisory for the Bahamas and want others to be on guard, per WLEX. "[We] thought as best friends … that we could protect each other and to be safe," Dobson tells NewsNation. But "two's not enough."