Usher's Halftime Show Called 'Electric'

Alicia Keys made a surprise appearance, as did others including Ludacris
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 11, 2024 8:43 PM CST
Usher's Halftime Show Called 'Electric'
Usher and Alicia Keys perform during halftime of Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas.   (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Another Super Bowl halftime show is in the books, with Usher headlining while getting a surprise assist from Alicia Keys (watch here) and big-name cameos from guests including H.E.R., will.i.am, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, and Ludacris. The early reviews are strong.

  • "It was an immediate confirmation of his position as the ideal halftime performer: one with timeless, well-known hits, masterful choreography, and a devoted audience," writes Maria Sherman of Usher for the AP. (Today has his set list, beginning with "Caught Up.")
  • Usher "made sure to give the people what they wanted (and were looking forward to), welcoming Lil Jon and Ludacris for a roller-skate-clad quasi sci-fi performance of 'Yeah!' to close out the show," per ET. "For many watching the Super Bowl tonight, it is hard to believe that the song came out two decades ago," per an approving post at American Songwriter. "But, it's the truth."

(More Super Bowl halftime stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X