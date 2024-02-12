Usher's Halftime Show Called 'Electric'

Another Super Bowl halftime show is in the books, with Usher headlining while getting a surprise assist from Alicia Keys (watch here) and big-name cameos from guests including H.E.R., will.i.am, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, and Ludacris. The early reviews are strong.

"It was an immediate confirmation of his position as the ideal halftime performer: one with timeless, well-known hits, masterful choreography, and a devoted audience," writes Maria Sherman of Usher for the AP. (Today has his set list, beginning with "Caught Up.")

Usher "made sure to give the people what they wanted (and were looking forward to), welcoming Lil Jon and Ludacris for a roller-skate-clad quasi sci-fi performance of 'Yeah!' to close out the show," per ET. "For many watching the Super Bowl tonight, it is hard to believe that the song came out two decades ago," per an approving post at American Songwriter. "But, it's the truth."