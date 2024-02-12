Livid Travis Kelce Causes Coach to Stumble on Sideline

The Kansas City Chiefs had a sub-par first half against San Francisco Sunday and headed into the locker room down 10-3. One of the moments capturing the team's frustration features none other than Travis Kelce, who screamed in the face of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid on the sideline and bumped Reid hard enough to cause a stumble—and to catch the attention of TV cameras. Watch it here , via CBS News.

As NBC Sports explains, Kelce was livid that Reid subbed him out for a play when KC was on San Francisco's 9-yard line. On the subsequent play, the Chiefs fumbled the ball away. Kelce may be best known at the moment for being Taylor Swift's boyfriend, but he also happens to be one of the best tights ends in the game and, in the words, of Yahoo Sports, "one of the most dangerous red-zone weapons in football history." Meaning, he expects to be in for key plays. Despite the physicality, Kelce was back on the field for KC's next possession, notes USA Today. (Swift did indeed make it to the game.)