For the Record, NFL Cleans Up Alicia Keys' Super Bowl Vocal

The stage was set for Alicia Keys' surprise performance Sunday in the Super Bowl halftime show to be memorable, cameras gradually closing in to show the singer seated at a red grand piano, wearing a red dress with a huge matching and glimmering cape behind her. But as she began her 2003 hit "If I Ain't Got You," and the cape floated away, Keys endured a stumble that clashed with the grandness of the moment: Her voice cracked. The snag didn't escape attention; reviewers and online posters pointed it out. But that was Sunday. Early Monday, the NFL posted the show on its YouTube page, the Washington Post reports, and in that version, Keys' vocal is perfectly smooth.