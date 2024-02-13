Big Storm May Bring Most Snow in 2 Years to Northeast

New York City, Boston among the cities closing schools on Tuesday
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 13, 2024 12:10 AM CST
Big Storm May Bring Most Snow in 2 Years to Northeast
Sanitation trucks mounted with snow plows are parked on the west side of Manhattan in New York.   (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

Parts of the Northeast were preparing for a coastal storm that was expected to pack high winds and dump a foot or more of snow Tuesday in some areas, leading to school closures and the possible disruption of flights. Much of the region could see the most snow in more than two years, reports CNN. Details, via the AP:

  • New York City: The nation's largest school system in New York City said it was switching to remote learning and closing its buildings Tuesday. "With several inches of snow, poor visibility on the roads, and possible coastal flooding heading our way, New Yorkers should prepare in advance of tomorrow's storm," said Mayor Eric Adams.
  • Up to 15 inches: Some of the highest snowfall totals were forecast for the northern suburbs of New York City and southwestern Connecticut, where 12 to 15 inches were possible, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts could hit 60mph off the Massachusetts coast and 40mph in interior parts of southern New England.

  • Boston: Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey told all non-essential Executive Branch employees to not report to work Tuesday. Boston schools were closing and a parking ban was in effect, with the heaviest snow expected between 9am and 2pm. Similar closures and bans were put in place in other cities and towns.
  • Elsewhere: Most of New Jersey was expecting 8 to 12 inches of snow, with heavy rain in the rest of the state. Transportation officials in Pennsylvania said vehicle restrictions would go into effect early Tuesday on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and other major roads. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee signed an executive order shuttering state government offices on Tuesday and banning tractor-trailer travel on all interstates and state roads beginning at midnight.
(More severe weather stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X