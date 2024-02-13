Big Storm May Bring Most Snow in 2 Years to Northeast

Parts of the Northeast were preparing for a coastal storm that was expected to pack high winds and dump a foot or more of snow Tuesday in some areas, leading to school closures and the possible disruption of flights. Much of the region could see the most snow in more than two years, reports CNN. Details, via the AP:

The nation's largest school system in New York City said it was switching to remote learning and closing its buildings Tuesday. "With several inches of snow, poor visibility on the roads, and possible coastal flooding heading our way, New Yorkers should prepare in advance of tomorrow's storm," said Mayor Eric Adams. Up to 15 inches: Some of the highest snowfall totals were forecast for the northern suburbs of New York City and southwestern Connecticut, where 12 to 15 inches were possible, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts could hit 60mph off the Massachusetts coast and 40mph in interior parts of southern New England.