Cops: That Wasn't a Knife, It Was a Harry Potter Wand

UK family left 'traumatized,' even without Voldemort involved
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 13, 2024 2:01 AM CST
Cops: Man Spotted With 'Knife' Had Harry Potter Wand
A person holds a wand, a la Harry Potter.   (Getty Images/Mellutto)

Police in the UK, alerted to a man with a long bread knife, claim to have instead found a Harry Potter fan holding a wand. "No sign of Voldemort," a Blaby police officer joked in a Facebook post, per the Guardian. He said officers were called to a hotel in Enderby "following a report of a male inside near the lifts carrying 'a large knife.'" Police "quickly established that it was a Harry Potter fan with a wand" and "no harm was caused," he said. Yet the Leicestershire family who called police is adamant there was a threatening man, though not Voldemort, with a knife inside the hotel.

"It was a guy aged about 40 and he was standing dressed in shorts and a top with his legs apart, with the knife in his left hand, pointing it to the right as if he was holding a sword," 31-year-old Cris Caixinha told LeicestershireLive. "He was stood in front of us and it was a really frightening situation," Caixinha added, adding that his three children, aged 11 to 16, were "traumatized." Despite those allegations, Facebook users found the whole incident quite ... punny. "Are you being sirius?" one user commented, per the Guardian. "Expecto Patrol-man!" wrote another. (More Harry Potter stories.)

