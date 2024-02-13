Plane Lands on Beach, Killing Man There With Wife

A 62-year-old man who was on a beach in southern Mexico with his wife Sunday was killed when a plane landed nearly on top of him. CBS News reports the unidentified man died when a plane carrying four Canadian skydivers crash landed on the beach in Puerto Escondido along the Pacific Ocean. It's unclear why the plane went down there, but officials indicated it was likely an emergency landing.

The Canadians, along with a 40-year-old Mexican man who was also aboard the plane, were treated and are said to be in stable condition. According to one report, the victim and his wife were taking photos when the aircraft came down on him. The man's wife was uninjured, reports Reuters. State Gov. Salomon Jara addressed "the family of the person who died," saying, "we will provide all the necessary support and accompany them in the face of their irreparable loss." (More freak accident stories.)