Trump Wants Daughter-in-Law as Co-Chair of RNC

Donald Trump likes to hire almost as much as he likes to fire and he's throwing a curveball with his pick to replace Ronna McDaniel at the Republican National Committee—or should we say picks. The former president has backed both Michael Whatley, the RNC's general counsel, considered the most likely choice , and Lara Trump, who's married to the former president's son, Eric, per Politico . The apparent plan is to have the two North Carolina natives serve as co-chairs of the RNC, per Bloomberg .

Trump said Whatley, who's backed the former president's false claims of 2020 voter fraud, is "committed to election integrity" while Lara Trump, a former television producer, is "an extremely talented communicator and is dedicated to all that MAGA stands for," per the Hill. Though McDaniel's replacement will be decided by a committee vote, "party members are almost certain to support the preferences of the candidate set to [be] the presidential nominee," per Politico. Bloomberg notes that "endorsing his daughter-in-law for RNC chair after applying public pressure on McDaniel to step down would all but complete Trump's hold over the Republican campaign apparatus."

Trump stressed that the RNC must work "flawlessly" to "ensure fair and transparent elections," get out the vote "even in parts of the country where it won't be easy" and work with his campaign "to win this election and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump is also expected to recommend Chris LaCivita, co-campaign manager of the Trump campaign, for RNC chief operating officer, per Politico. (More Donald Trump stories.)