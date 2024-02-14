1 Dead, 5 Hurt After Car Crashes Through Texas ER Doors

A car crashed into a Texas hospital's emergency room Tuesday, killing the driver and injuring five other people, including a child with life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The car smashed into the lobby of the ER at St. David's North Austin Medical Center shortly after 5:30pm, fire officials said at a nighttime news briefing. The driver was pulled from the car and received cardiopulmonary resuscitation but died in the ER, authorities said. The crash was under investigation and there was no immediate word on the cause but the Austin Police Department said it appeared to be unintentional, the AP reports. Five other people in the ER lobby were injured. One was treated at the hospital while two adults and two children were taken to other hospitals, authorities said.