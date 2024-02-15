Panicked, injured, and having lost his friend amid the chaos that followed the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration, Gabe Wallace followed a security guard's advice and took shelter inside Kansas City's Union Station. He was then comforted by a familiar face: Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid "was kind of hugging me, just like, 'Are you OK, man? Are you OK? Just please breathe,'" Wallace tells the Kansas City Star . Wallace and his friend Hank Hunter had been right at the front of event barricades when they heard gunshots.

"The security guard was like, 'Get over the damn fence right now. There's a shooter,'" Wallace recalls. While Hunter made it over the barricade, Wallace's foot got caught, "then my face nailed the concrete," he says. Alone and with a bloodied left temple, Wallace took shelter inside Union Station but couldn't escape his fear. "My friends are dead, that's what's going through my mind," he tells the Star. He says Reid was one of many people to offer their support. "[He] was trying to comfort me, which was nice," he says. He then "left to check on other people, I'm pretty sure."

Journalist Albert Breer reported Chiefs players Blaine Gabbert, Trey Smith, Austin Reiter, and Chris Oladokun comforted fans, too, per People. "I'm told players were UNBELIEVABLE calming panicked kids down," Breer wrote on X. "Smith went to one upset kid, gave him the WWE title belt and sat with him til he calmed down." Wallace reconnected with Hunter after about 30 minutes, but the pair had yet to connect with other friends when they spoke with the Star. Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a DJ and mother of two, was killed in the shooting. Another 21 people were injured. Police arrested three suspects. (Chiefs fans are credited with taking down one of them.)