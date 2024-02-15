At Least 8 Children Among the Wounded in Kansas City

In a grim update on the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration in downtown Kanas City on Wednesday, police said at least eight children were among at least 22 people wounded by gunfire. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said three people had been taken into custody, including one who may have been detained by fans, the AP reports. At least one person was killed. The Kansas City Star reports that Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two who was at the parade with her family, died during surgery for a gunshot wound. The Star reports that Lopez may be the second fatality, since she died after police said one person had been killed.

"She was the most wonderful, beautiful person," says longtime friend Lisa Lopez, a Star employee. "She was a local DJ. She did everybody's weddings. We all know her. She was so full of life." Victims were taken to three hospitals, KMBC reports. According to the Kansas City Fire Department, eight victims had "immediate life-threatening injuries," and another seven had life-threatening injuries. Graves said no motive has been identified. She asked anybody with information or video of the shooting to contact police. "I'm angry at what happened today," the chief said. "The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment."

Hundreds of thousands of people had gathered to celebrate the Super Bowl victory and the scene became chaotic after shots were fired and people ran for cover , the New York Times reports. Some witnesses said they were nearly trampled. The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed that all players, employees, and their families were safe NBC News reports. "We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally," the team said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City." (More Kansas City stories.)