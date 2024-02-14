1 Killed, Many Injured in Shooting Near Chiefs Parade

This story has been updated with new developments. The parade to honor the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory ended in violence Wednesday, with the Kansas City Star reporting that multiple people were shot as the event wound down. NBC News reports that one person was killed and up to 15 injured, with three in critical condition. "At the conclusion of the rally there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck," said a rep for Kansas City, Missouri, police. The department said two armed people were detained. Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves blamed "two bad actors" for the shooting but said it's not clear whether others were also responsible.

Law enforcement officials tell NBC that the motive for the shooting appears to have been criminal, not terrorism. The AP reports that the shooting came just minutes after Chiefs players said they plan to go for a third straight Super Bowl title next season. The Chiefs said the team was on buses headed to Arrowhead Stadium when shots were fired. In a post on X, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's official account said the governor and first lady were present when shots were fired but are "safe and secure." Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who was also at the rally, confirmed that she was safe.

Chiefs fan John O'Connor tells the Star he was preparing to leave the rally when he heard shots. "It sounded like fireworks. It sounded like a ton of very rapid succession, very quick shots. So, I'd say 15 to 20 in a very short amount of time," O'Connor says. "I didn't really take off to start. A lot of people did. And then it kinda just seemed like someone was hurt and people were running more and more." Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he is "as heartbroken as anybody" by the tragedy, as well as "incredibly upset" and "disappointed," CNN reports.