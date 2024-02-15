Ex-General Once Banned From the US Claims Victory in Indonesia

A former general linked to past human rights abuses claimed victory Wednesday in Indonesia's presidential election, a result that would raise questions about the commitment to democratic values in the sprawling island nation that is the world's third-largest democracy, the AP reports. Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, 72, presented himself as an heir to immensely popular sitting President Joko Widodo, whose son was his running mate. Citing unofficial results, Prabowo told thousands of supporters in the capital, Jakarta, that his victory was "the victory of all Indonesians." There was no declaration by election officials, and the two former provincial governors who also competed in the balloting did not concede defeat.

Prabowo, who was once banned from entering the United States for two decades because of his human rights record, was an army general during the brutal period of the Suharto dictatorship, which ended just over 25 years ago in the archipelago between the Pacific and Indian oceans. He served as a special forces commander in a unit linked to torture and disappearances, allegations that he vehemently denies. According to unofficial tallies conducted by Indonesian polling agencies, Prabowo had 57% to 59% of votes, with more than 80% of the vote counted in polling places that were sampled.

The quick counts are based on actual votes at a sample of polling stations across Indonesia. The laborious official count may not be finished for up to a month, but quick counts have provided an accurate picture of the results of all four presidential elections held in Indonesia since it began direct voting in 2004. To avoid a runoff against his two rivals, Prabowo needs more than 50% of all votes cast and at least 20% in each of the country's provinces. The election carries high stakes for the United States and China, since Indonesia has a huge domestic market, natural resources including nickel and palm oil, and diplomatic influence with its Southeast Asian neighbors. (Here's how a Prabowo win was being cast.)