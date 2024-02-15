Man We Should Thank for Pop-Tarts Is Dead at 96

Execs came to him with an idea, and William Post made it happen
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 14, 2024 6:45 PM CST
William Post, of Glen Lake, Mich., poses with a Pop-Tart on March 16, 2003. Post, who played an important role in the development of the Pop-Tarts toaster pastry, died Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, according to a family obituary. He was 96.   (AP Photo/Jim Bovin, File)

William Post, a Michigan man who played an important role in the development of Pop-Tarts, has died at age 96. Post died Saturday, according to a family obituary that provided no details on his death but says he was raised in Grand Rapids as "one of seven children of Dutch immigrants" and had retired at age 56 as a senior vice president with Keebler Company and settled in Glen Arbor, Michigan.

The AP reports Post's family wrote in his obituary that he was a plant manager with a company later known as the Keebler Company when Kellogg executives asked him "if he thought it would be possible for Keebler to create a new product they had in mind. It is at this juncture that Bill is often credited for having 'invented' the Pop Tart. To be accurate, however, Bill would say, 'I assembled an amazing team that developed Kellogg's concept of a shelf-stable toaster pastry into a fine product that we could bring to market in the span of just four months.'"

"He played an important role in co-creating the iconic Pop-Tarts brand and we are grateful to Bill for his legacy and lasting contributions to our company," Kellanova, formerly known as Kellogg Co., said in a statement Wednesday without elaborating. Pop-Tarts debuted in 1964 in Cleveland, Ohio. The toaster pastry was originally sold in four flavors—strawberry, blueberry, brown sugar cinnamon, and apple-currant—before it was released nationwide the following year, Kellanova's website states. Post, whose wife, Florence, died in 2020, is survived by a son and daughter and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. (More obituary stories.)

