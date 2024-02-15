Cisco Systems Announces Mass Layoffs

Internet networking pioneer Cisco Systems is jettisoning more than 4,000 employees, joining the parade of technology companies in a trend that has helped boost their profits and stock prices while providing a sobering reminder of the job insecurity hanging over an industry increasingly embracing artificial intelligence, the AP reports. The mass layoffs announced Wednesday in conjunction with Cisco's latest quarterly results represent about 5% of its worldwide workforce of 84,900. The purge follows Cisco's late 2022 cutbacks that shed 5,000 workers and ahead of its $28 billion acquisition of Splunk, a deal that management now expects to complete by April 30. Cisco—a company best known for making much of the technology that connects the internet—expects its reorganization to cost an additional $800 million.

The double whammy of two big layoffs in two years has been a phenomenon affecting other prominent technology companies, such as Google and Amazon, both of which have trimmed their once-steadily growing payrolls multiple times since the end of 2022. The reductions are being made even though most of the companies are still big moneymakers. Cisco, which is based in San Jose, California, earned $2.6 billion, or 65 cents per share, during its fiscal second quarter covering October-January, a 5% decrease from the same time during the previous year. Revenue for the period fell 6% from the prior year to $12.8 billion. But Cisco foresees sluggish demand for its products and software services during the next three to six months while its customers exercise "a greater degree of caution" amid an uncertain economic outlook, CEO Chuck Robbins said Wednesday during a conference call with analysts.