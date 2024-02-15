It's 2015 all over again: Donald Trump is running for president, and Rachel Dolezal is back in the headlines. All had been quiet from the former chief of the NAACP in Spokane, Washington, who stepped down from her post in June of that year after it was discovered she'd been born to white parents (Dolezal said she "identified" as a Black woman). But Dolezal has reemerged in Arizona, where KVOA reports she's been fired as an after-school instructor after administrators in the Catalina Foothills Unified School District caught wind of an OnlyFans account apparently run by Dolezal, who now goes by the name Nkechi Diallo.

People reports that an Instagram account out of Tucson that appears to be Diallo's has multiple mentions of the account on OnlyFans, which features adult sexual content, and that OnlyFans account uses the name Rachel Dolezal. KVOA notes that explicit pics of Diallo also were being circulated on Reddit. "It is unclear if the photos were shared by Diallo or if they were placed there by someone else," the outlet says. District board meeting records seen by the Arizona Daily Star show that Diallo was hired in August to teach after-school courses, with her contract set to run through this May. A district rep confirms that, adding that Diallo worked with K-5 students.

"Worked" being the operative past-tense word here. "We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo's OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon," district spokeswoman Julie Farbarik says in a Wednesday statement. "Her posts are contrary to our district's 'Use of Social Media by District Employees' policy and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District." It's not the first time Diallo has seen trouble since her NAACP controversy: In 2018, she was briefly jailed on welfare fraud charges in Washington state; she took a plea deal in that case. (More Rachel Dolezal stories.)