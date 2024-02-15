Chiefs Fans Tackled Gunman

Trey Filter hoped to log some cool-parent points by taking his sons to the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration. "The boys were super happy there was no school," Filter of Maize tells KAKE . "And we were very excited after the Chiefs' win, of course." The excitement in downtown Kansas City turned to terror as shots were fired into the crowd , killing a mother of two and injuring another 21 people, including nine children . Suddenly, a man with a gun ran past Filter, who jumped into action along with another fan. Paul Contreras, who was at the parade with his three daughters, saw two men run toward him, one chasing the other. The man in pursuit yelled for someone to stop the other man, KETV reports.

"I didn't hesitate," Contreras tells KETV. "You don't think about it. It's just a reaction," he adds, per CNN. "He got close to me, I got the right angle on him, and I hit him from behind." As the man looked about to get up, Filter tackled him, too, in a moment captured on video. Amid the scuffle, Contreras says he saw a gun fall to the ground. "He and I were looking at one another. You know, like, hell yeah, like we got this guy," says Filter. Filter's wife, Casey, saw the gun lying on the ground and picked it up, thinking "to get it out of the way," she tells KAKE. "We were just focused on keeping him down," says Filter. It took just 30 seconds for police to arrive. At least three suspects were detained. The FBI is now asking witnesses to submit any video evidence from the event.