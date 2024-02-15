Rebound Complete: S&P Notches Record High

The gains came after a mixed set of data on the economy, including a report showing sales at US retailers weakened by more in January from December than expected. A separate report said fewer US workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, the latest signal of a solid job market, per the AP. Other reports painted a mixed but better-than-feared picture of the manufacturing industry. In terms of the market, TripAdvisor gained 10.7% after reporting stronger results for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Tech giant Cisco Systems also reported better-than-anticipated results, but its stock sank 1.8% after it cut its profit forecast for its full fiscal year.

CBRE group jumped 9.2% for one of the largest gains in the S&P 500 after it joined the parade of companies beating analysts' expectations in the last three months of 2023. Shake Shack was another winner, rising 25.3% after the burger chain reported better profit and revenue than expected. Wells Fargo climbed 7.6% and was one of the stronger forces pushing the S&P 500 upward. On the losing end of Wall Street was Deere, which fell 5.9% even though the maker of agricultural equipment's profit for the latest quarter topped expectations. Deere gave a profit forecast for this fiscal year that fell short of estimates, saying conditions in the industry are getting back to normal following a couple record years.