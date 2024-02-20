2 Adults Charged With Murder in Kansas City Shooting

Authorities in Kansas City say two adults have been charged with second-degree felony murder in connection with the mass shooting during the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory celebration—including the man who allegedly fired the shot that killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan . Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Tuesday that suspects Lyndell Mays and Dominic Miller are being held on $1 million bond, the Kansas City Star reports. Baker said both suspects were injured in the shooting and were still hospitalized on Tuesday, reports KSHB . They have also been charged with armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

On Friday, authorities said two juveniles had been charged in connection with the Wednesday shooting, which killed Lopez-Galvan and injured 22 other people. Baker said Tuesday that after Mays argued with somebody he had no previous connection with, he pulled out his handgun and others, including Miller, quickly followed. Baker said evidence shows that it was a bullet from Miller's gun that hit Lopez-Galvan. Authorities say more arrests and additional charges against suspects already in custody are expected. "We seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions on that day—every single one," Baker said, per the Star. "While we are not there yet on every single individual, we're going to get there."