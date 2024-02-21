A Newborn Was Found Dead at Airport in 2005. Now, an Arrest

On October 10, 2005, a baby girl with her umbilical cord still attached was found dead, wrapped in hotel towels and newspapers and stuffed inside a plastic Marriott bag, in the trash bin of a women's bathroom at Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport. On Tuesday, authorities said they've identified and arrested the infant's mother. Annie Anderson, 51, of Washington state will be charged with first-degree murder in the case of the newborn who came to be known as "Baby Skylar," the New York Times reports. Authorities say they used genetic genealogy to locate someone related to the baby and requested to test that person's DNA, though they didn't reveal any details on who the relative is, AZFamily reports.

An investigation into the infant's death was launched immediately after the awful discovery, and the medical examiner determined the cause of death was suffocation, making the baby—who was full-term—the victim of a homicide, the Arizona Republic reports. Investigators determined the baby was born elsewhere, since there was no blood or any other indication of childbirth at the restroom where her body was discarded. Police say Anderson confessed to being the baby's mother when approached by authorities, and said that she'd been visiting Arizona at the time for a "real estate boot camp." She boarded a flight back to Washington on the day she allegedly left her child's body at the airport.