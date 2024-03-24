Think Twice Before You Pass on Walking Your Dog

Think skipping a walk is no big deal for your dog? Think again. Though some days it may be tempting to simply let your dog out into the yard for fresh air, Kelly Conaboy explains in the Washington Post why that's not a good idea. For dogs, walks are not only their main form of exercise—most won't exercise on their own, so even if they're outdoors in your yard, they'd need you to play with them in order to ensure they get in physical activity—but are also an important source of companionship and mental stimulation. Going on a walk means spending time with their owners—and it also means getting to sniff around and see what's been going on in the neighborhood since they were last out (one owner refers to her dog "checking its email" while on walks).