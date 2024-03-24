Ghostbusters Picks Up Where It Left Off

Ghost-busting is still a good business. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire collected $45.2 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, handing Sony Pictures the studio's first No. 1 film since last summer. The opening weekend for Frozen Empire, in 4,345 theaters, was nearly exactly the same as the $44 million launch for Ghostbusters: Afterlife in 2021, the AP reports. Afterlife rebooted the franchise with a sequel built around the descendants (Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace) of Harold Ramis' Egon Spengler, along with Paul Rudd's seismologist Gary Grooberson.

Neither film has been a hit with critics, but audiences have been more receptive. Frozen Empire garnered a B+ CinemaScore from moviegoers, a tick down from the A- score for Afterlife. Frozen Empire isn't assured of profitability, but it will be aimed for sustained business over spring break. The weekend's other new wide release was Immaculate, the horror film starring Sydney Sweeney as an American nun at a remote Italian convent. The film, released by Neon following a premiere at SXSW, debuted with $5.4 million on 2,354 screens. Sweeney's ascending star power helped make Anyone But You one of the most successful rom-coms in years. But Immaculate, an independent production that cost less than $10 million to make, isn't getting the same bounce.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

