Those who watched the original version of The Office out of Britain will know him as "Big Keith." Ewen MacIntosh, the actor who portrayed an accountant aspiring to be a DJ, has died at age 50, reports the BBC. No cause of death was given, but a statement from his management company said MacIntosh had been in "ill health" for the last two years, per the Guardian. MacIntosh also worked as a comedian and in other shows, but he was best known for his portrayal of the egg-loving Keith Bishop in the show's first broadcast in 2001.