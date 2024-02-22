Indicted FBI Informant Taken Back Into Custody

A former FBI informant who claims to have links to Russian intelligence and is charged with lying about a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Biden's family was again taken into custody Thursday in Las Vegas, two days after a judge released him, his attorneys and court documents said, per the Hill . Alexander Smirnov was arrested during a meeting Thursday morning at his lawyers' law offices in downtown Las Vegas, the AP reports. The arrest came after prosecutors appealed the judge's ruling allowing 43-year-old Smirnov, who holds dual US-Israeli citizenship, to be released with a GPS monitor ahead of trial. He is charged with making a false statement and creating a false and fictitious record.

Attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement that they have requested an immediate hearing on his detention and will again push for his release. They said Smirnov was taken into custody on a warrant issued in California for the same charges. The case against Smirnov was originally filed in California, where he used to live. Several sealed entries were listed in the court docket, but no additional details about his return to custody were immediately available. Smirnov is in the custody of US Marshals in Nevada, said Gary Schofield, the chief marshal in Las Vegas. Smirnov was first arrested last week in Las Vegas, where he now lives, while returning from overseas. Smirnov has not entered a plea to the charges.