Single-Car Crash Devastates U of Wyoming Swim Team

Three members of the University of Wyoming swim and dive team are dead following a single-car crash in Colorado. Five people were in a Toyota RAV4 heading south along Highway 287, about 10 miles from the Colorado-Wyoming border, around 2:45pm local time on Thursday when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. "Initial indications are that the driver swerved and the vehicle went off the road, rolling multiple times," the university said in a release, per CBS News. Two people were ejected as the vehicle rolled down an embankment, SwimSwam reports. CBS shares a photo from the scene, showing the vehicle almost unrecognizable due to the damage, lying on its side with large holes in the windshield and the roof, possibly used to extract occupants.